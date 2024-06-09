Bad Boys: Ride or Die -- an action-comedy starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 with million is Garfield with $10 million, followed by If at No. 3 with $8 million, The Watchers at No. 4 with $7 million and Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes at No. 5 with $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga at No. 6 with $4 million, The Fall Guy at No. 7 with $2.7 million, The Strangers: Chapter 1 at No. 8 with $1.8 million, Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle at No. 9 with $800,000 and In a Violent Nature at No. 10 with $640,000.