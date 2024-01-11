StudioCanal is giving a glimpse of the new film Back to Black.

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the biopic Wednesday featuring Marisa Abela.

Back to Black is written by Matt Greenhalgh and directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy, Fifty Shades of Grey).

The film explores the life and career of late singer Amy Winehouse, who died at age 27 in July 2011.

"Back to Black is a never-before-seen glimpse into Amy Winehouse's early rise to fame and the release of her groundbreaking studio album, Back to Black," an official synopsis reads. "Told from Amy's perspective, the film is an unapologetic look at the woman behind the phenomenon and the relationship that inspired one of the most legendary albums of all time."

The teaser introduces Abela as Winehouse, who is heard saying, "I don't write music to be famous. I write songs 'cause I don't know what I'd do if I didn't."

The cast also includes Jack O'Connell as Winehouse's husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, Eddie Marsan as her father, Mitch Winehouse, Juliet Cowan as her mother, Janis Winehouse-Collins, and Lesley Manville as her grandmother, Cynthia Winehouse.

Back to Black opens in theaters May 10.

Winehouse's life was previously explored in the 2015 documentary Amy, directed by Asif Kapadia.