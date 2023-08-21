Bachelor alum Krystal Nielson is a married woman.

The 35-year-old television personality married her fiance, Miles Bowles, at an intimate wedding Saturday in La Jolla, Calif., People reported Sunday.

"It's a celebration with our closest family and friends and we are so excited to have them here to support our marriage moving forward," Nielson said prior to her nuptials. "We will be continuing to make memories in the backyard where we first met."

Nielson and Bowles' two-year-old daughter, Andara Rose, served as flower girl and joined the couple for their first dance to "You Send Me" by Aretha Franklin.

Nielson confirmed her marriage on Instagram, writing, "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Bowles!!!"

Nielson and Bowles made their relationship Instagram official in October 2020 following Nielson's split from her ex-husband and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Chris Randone.

"I've learned this year to lean into love... To let go over the constant anxiety over what people think of me... And to stop putting MY life, and the things that make ME happy, on hold," she said at the time.

Nielson came to fame as a contestant in Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor. She met and got engaged to Randone in Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, which aired in 2018.