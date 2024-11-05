South Korean girl group Babymonster has released a performance video for its new single "Drip."

The K-pop group shared the video for the song Tuesday following the release of its debut album of the same name.

The "Drip" performance video shows the members of Babymonster perform a choreographed dance routine against a stark white background.

Babymonster released the official "Drip" music video and the Drip album Friday.

Drip also features the tracks "Clik Clak," "Love, Maybe," "Billionaire," "Love in My Heart," "Woke Up in Tokyo (Ruka & Asa)," "Forever" and "Batter Up (Remix)."

The album is Babymonster's first full-length album and the group's first release since the EP Babymons7er in April.

Babymonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group made its debut in 2023.