South Korean girl group Babymonster is back with new music.The K-pop group released its debut album, Drip, and a music video for its song of the same name on Friday.The "Drip" video shows the members of Babymonster make a splash as they set up outside a record store and start a dance party.The group previously released a music video for the single "Clik Clak."Drip also features the tracks "Love, Maybe," "Billionaire," "Love in My Heart," "Woke Up in Tokyo (Ruka & Asa)," "Forever" and "Batter Up (Remix)."Drip is Babymonster's first full-length album and the group's first release since the EP Babymons7er in April.Babymonster consists of Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rami, Rora and Chiquita. The group made its debut in 2023.