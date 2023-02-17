The film "follows an ambitious cast of characters -- the silent film superstar (Pitt), the young starlet (Robbie), the production executive (Calva), the musical sensation (Adepo) and the alluring powerhouse performer (Li) -- who are striving to stay on top of the raucous 1920s Hollywood scene and maintain their relevance at a time when the industry is moving on to the next best thing," an official synopsis reads.
Babylon opened in theaters in December.
The film is nominated for three awards, Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, at the Academy Awards.
