Universal Pictures released the trailer for Migration on Monday. The animated film from Illumination opens Dec. 22 in theaters.

A family of ducks attempts to migrate from their forest to Jamaica. They go the wrong way and end up in New York City.

In the big city, the ducks discover traffic, construction sites and gourmet poultry dishes. The film avoids a "bird poo" joke when a duck child insists on landing on the ground to go to the bathroom in privacy.

Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, Carol Kane, Kumail Nanjiani and Keegan-Michael Key voice the birds of Migration. Ernest and Celestine co-director Benjamin Renner and Guylo Homsy directed.

Homsy also worked in the animation department for Illumination's The Lorax and the Sing and Despicable Me films. Renner co-wrote Migration with Mike White of The White Lotus fame.

The trailer is sure to remind viewers that Illumination is the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise and this year's hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Minions from Despicable Me even introduce the trailer.