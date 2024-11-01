The cast of the blockbuster Avenger films has assembled to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president in the upcoming election.

"It is our pleasure to come together and get the vote out this election," Gurira said.

The post was made just days before the general election on Tuesday in what is expected to be a close race between Harris, the Democratic nominee, and Donald Trump, the Republican candidate.

In the video, presented as a joint video call, the actors playfully bat about potential catchphrases for Harris, with Evans -- who played Steve Rogers, or Captain America, in the films -- suggesting his iconic line, "I can do this all day."

"Kamala forever," Gurira, who played Okoye, retorts, a play on the "Wakanda forever" line, famous from the Black Panther films that are part of the Avengers film universe.

Eventually, the cast settles on: "I am Kamala Harris and I'm down with democracy."

In his caption to the video, Ruffalo -- of Bruce Banner and the Hulk fame -- encourages fans to take three friends with them when they vote on Tuesday.

"Don't sit this one out. It's the one where we will lose big: Project 2025, women's reproductive rights, climate change, LGBTQIA+ rights, public education, student debt relief, Affordable Care Act, Social Security, and as of today, life-saving vaccines," he said.

"Take 3 friends and know, no matter what, you are a hero."