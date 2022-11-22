20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water.

The studio shared a final trailer for the sci-fi movie Monday during Monday Night Football.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. The movies follow the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.

The trailer shows Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldai±a) and their family meet the Metkayina, a Na'vi clan who live near the ocean along Pandora's reefs.

The preview focuses on Jake and Neytiri's children and also features the Metkayina character Ronal (Kate Winslet).

Cliff Curtis , Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Bailey Bass and Filip Geljo also star.

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family, the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," an official description reads.

Avatar writer and director James Cameron returned to write, direct and executive produce the sequel.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters Dec. 16.