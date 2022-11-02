20th Century Studios is giving a glimpse of the new film Avatar: The Way of Water.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a teaser trailer for the sci-fi movie Wednesday featuring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldai±a.

The Way of Water is a sequel to Avatar (2009), which was set in 2154. The new film takes place more than 10 years later and once again follows the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.

Worthington and Saldai±a return as Jake Sully, a former Marine, and Neytiri, a Na'vi princess. The trailer features the couple's children, Neteyam (Jamie Flatters), Lo'ak (Britain Dalton), Tuktirey (Trinity Bliss) and Kiri (Sigourney Weaver in a new role).

Stephen Lang also returns as the villainous Colonel Quaritch, while Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement join the cast.

"Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure," an official description reads.

The trailer shows off Pandora's oceans.

Avatar writer and director James Cameron returned to write, direct and executive produce the sequel.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters Dec. 16.