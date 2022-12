Avatar: The Way of Water has passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

The Avatar sequel has grossed more than $1 billion in the two weeks since its release.

As of Tuesday, Avatar: The Way of Water has earned $317.1 million in North America and $712.7 million overseas, bringing its global total to $1.025 billion.

The film topped the holiday box office in North America, bringing in $56 million in receipts.

Avatar: The Way of Water is the fastest film to reach the milestone in 2022. Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World Dominion also reached $1 billion this year.

Director James Cameron previously said the film would need to generate $2 billion at the box office to break even.

Ticket sales in China have been muted as the country experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldai±a, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. The film series follows the struggles between the Na'vi race and humans on the fictional moon Pandora.