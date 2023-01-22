Avatar: The Way of Water is the No. 1 movie in North America for a sixth consecutive weekend, earning an additional $20 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with $11.5 million, followed by M3GAN at No. 3 with $11.8 million, Missing at No. 4 with $9.3 million and A Man Called Otto at No. 5 with $9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Plane at No. 6 with $5.3 million, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime the Movie: Scarlet Bond at No. 8 with $1.5 million, The Whale at No. 9 with $1.28 million and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at No. 10 with $1.26 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $71 million at the box office, compared to last weekend's take, which was about $99 million, including Avatar: The Way of Water with $31 million