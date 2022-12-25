Avatar: The Way of Water is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish with $11.4 million, followed by Whitney Houston : I Wanna Dance with Somebody at No. 3 with $5.3 million, Babylon at No. 4 with $3.5 million and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at No. 5 with $3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Violent Night at No. 6 with $1.9 million, The Whale at No. 7 with $921,000, The Menu at No. 8 with $620,000, The Fabelmans at No. 9 with $550,000 and Strange World at No. 10 with $410,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $83.6 million, compared with last weekend's highest performers, which brought in about $151.4 million, including Avatar: The Way of Water with $134 million.