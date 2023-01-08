Avatar: The Way of Water is the No. 1 movie in North America for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $45 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is M3GAN with $20.2 million, followed by Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 3 with $13.1 million, A Man Called Otto at No. 4 with $4.2 million and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at No. 5 with $3.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody at No. 6 with $2.4 million, The Whale at No. 7 with $1.5 million, Babylon at No. 8 with $1.4 million, Violent Night at No. 9 with $741,000 and The Menu at No. 10 with $713,000.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned about $102.7 million, compared to last weekend's highest earners, which took in a cumulative $102.1 million.