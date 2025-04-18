King of the Hill creators Mike Judge and Greg Daniels are set to speak on a panel at the ATX TV Festival in Autstin on May 30.

The pair will be joined by showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, who also executive produced the series with Judge and Daniels, and select voice cast members including Pamela Adlon , Lauren Tom and Toby Huss.

The discussion will serve as both a reunion for the series, which wrapped some 15 years ago after 13 seasons, and a preview of a reboot, which will arrive on Hulu during the summer.

"Join us for some hootin' and a good amount of hollerin' as we revisit 13 seasons of laugh-out-loud moments and behind-the-scenes stories from the original series..." an official synopsis reads.

The revival will return to the fictional town in Texas known as Arlen.

The ATX TV Festival runs from May 29 through June 1, and commemorates television's history, while simultaneously looking ahead.

"Screenings include never-aired pilots, canceled-too-soon series, current favorites and world premieres," a press release states.