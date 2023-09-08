Ashley McBryde is back with new music.

The 40-year-old country music singer released the album The Devil I Know on Friday.

McBryde celebrated the release with a post on Instagram that gives insight into her inspiration for the album.

"I used to drink too much. Though most of the places where I used to show my ass, don't exist any more," the star wrote. "Nearly everyone you talk to is tryin to sell you a bill of goods... or just straight up lying to ya. I once fell in love with a really good friend of mine..."

"I'm keenly aware of how damn complicated we all are... how who we have been ain't who we are right now and who we are gonna be ain't even worried about any of the other us's we've been and I'm in a spot where I'm not only at peace with these facts, I'm celebrating the [expletive] out of them... and learning to live in the rhythm..." she added. "Here's The Devil I Know."

The Devil I Know features the single "Light On in the Kitchen" and 10 other songs: "Made for This," "Coldest Beer in Town," "Women Ain't Whiskey," "Learned to Lie," "The Devil I Know," "Single at the Same Time," "Cool Little Bars," "Whiskey and Country Music," "Blackout Betty" and "6th of October."

McBryde will promote the album with her The Devil I Know tour, which kicks off Oct. 7 in Mobile, Ala., and concludes Jan. 28, 2024 in Dublin, Ireland.

The Devil I Know is McBryde's first album since Lindeville, released in September 2022.

The singer is nominated for three awards at the CMA Awards, including Female Vocalist of the Year.