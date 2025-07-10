Universal Studios has announced that Art the Clown from the Terrifier film series is coming to Halloween Horror Nights.

Art the Clown will be featured in a new Terrifier-themed haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort starting Aug. 29 and at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 4.

The haunted house will take guests through Art the Clown's gruesome Funhouse, which first appeared in Terrifier 2.

Universal Studios is promising lots of frights and gore inside the haunted house, along with references to the other Terrifier films.

Universal Studios also released a teaser trailer for the attraction that features a television playing scenes from the film franchise.

Halloween Horror Nights will also be featuring haunted houses based on Friday the 13th and Fallout.