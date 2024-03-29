Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will ready to film Season 2 of his action-comedy Fubar next month, despite recently undergoing open-heart surgery.

"Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2," Schwarzenegger posted on X Thursday.

"Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you're really looking for it."

The 76-year-old Terminator and True Lies icon also shared a photo of him sitting in a recliner chair with a huge device with a clock and red wires attached to it sitting on his chest that he joked was the pacemaker keeping him alive.

Fubar is a Netflix series in which a CIA operative discovers his daughter is also a secret agent. The cast includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel.