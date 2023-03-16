Ariana Madix is speaking out amid her "darkest hours."

The 37-year-old television personality broke her silence Wednesday after her split from her boyfriend and Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Sandoval, who allegedly cheated with their former co-star Raquel Leviss.

In a post on Instagram, Madix thanked her friends, family and followers for their support.

"i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i've never even met in the last two weeks. when i have felt like i couldn't even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours," Madix wrote.

"To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone. so many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal and on so many levels.

"i am so [expletive] lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me," she said.

"what doesn't kill me better run," Madix concluded her post.

News broke early this month that Madix and Sandoval had broken up after Sandoval allegedly cheated with Leviss.

Leviss apologized to Madix and said she was seeking therapy in a post March 8 on Instagram.

"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices to Ariana, my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and must own my own actions, I deeply regret hurting Ariana," Leviss wrote.

Madix and Sandoval had been dating since 2014.

Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney also gave an update on Madix during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

"All things considered, she's in a really good headspace. She's, you know, taking care of herself. I saw her yesterday, and we're excited, she's excited," Maloney said of Madix.