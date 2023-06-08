Ariana Madix wasn't in a forgiving mood during Part 3 of the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion.

The 37-year-old television personality confronted Raquel Leviss, her former friend and Vanderpump Rules co-star, in the episode Wednesday after Leviss apologized for having an affair with Madix's ex-partner Tom Sandoval.

Madix and Sandoval split in March after nine years of dating. Sandoval's cheating scandal played out in Vanderpump Rules Season 10, with Sandoval and Leviss declaring their love for each other in the finale.

During the reunion Wednesday, Leviss apologized to Madix for her part in the affair.

"I am so ashamed and embarrassed that I'm even capable of keeping this secret from somebody who has been in my corner since the beginning," Leviss said. "Ariana, I am so sorry for betraying you. I can't even fathom the pain that I've caused you. And I have been completely selfish and, you're right, selfish is not the right word because it doesn't even begin to describe the state of mind I have been in. It was a mistake."

"The way it was handled was a complete mistake," she added. "The way that we have betrayed the people closest to us was detrimental to all of our friendships. And I'm seeing all of the consequences for my actions that I never even considered because I was living in the moment."

Leviss then explained that she fell in love with Sandoval and "felt seen and heard by him," leading Madix to reject her apology and call Leviss the "lowest of the low people" and a "psychopath."

"You are terrifying to me as a person," Madix added.

Madix also told Leviss she would never speak to or see her again after the reunion.

Madix previously said on Today that she's moved "past the anger" regarding Sandoval and Leviss' affair.

"My way of getting past the anger was just, I became so disgusted, which then turned me to a place of almost indifference, apathy," she explained. "I don't know if that's also my brain trying to protect itself in a way, but that's kind of where I'm at in this moment."

Beyond Vanderpump Rules, Madix will star in the new Lifetime movie Buying Back My Daughter, which premieres in the fall.