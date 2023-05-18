Ariana Madix is sharing more thoughts on her ex-partner Tom Sandoval's affair.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Madix discussed the fallout of Sandoval cheating with their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss following the show's Season 10 finale.

Madix and Sandoval split in March after Madix learned of the affair. The scandal played out in Vanderpump Rules Season 10, with Sandoval and Leviss declaring their love for each other in the finale.

On WWHL, Madix was asked to name the most "cringeworthy" aspect of Sandoval's cheating scandal.

"The fabrication of a narrative that was being formed the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys as well," she said.

Madix then named their Vanderpump Rules co-star Tom Schwartz as Sandoval's "flying monkey" for helping to cover up the affair.

She added that she would check Sandoval's phone regularly but said he was good at hiding evidence.

"He was very good at concealing the double life and hiding all of the evidence," Madix said.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Madix confirmed that she and Sandoval are both still living in their house but said they don't communicate or interact.

"We have go-betweens," she said.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays on Bravo. Katie Maloney, Stassi Schroeder and Lala Kent also star.