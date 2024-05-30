NBC announced in a press release Thursday that Grande, 30, will perform her song "The Boy is Mine" during the show's June 6 episode.
The singer and actress will also give her first late-night interview since 2021.
The episode will mark Grande's 11th guest spot on The Tonight Show. She has participated in games such as "Ew!" and "Musical Genre Challenge" during her previous appearances on the show.
Grande released her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, in March. The album features the singles "Yes, And?," "We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)" and "The Boy is Mine."
Eternal Sunshine debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, marking Grande's sixth album to top the chart.
In addition to her new music, Grande will star in Wicked, a new, two-part film based on the Broadway musical and Gregory Maguire novel. Part One opens in theaters Nov. 27, with Part Two to follow Nov. 27, 2025.
