Pop icon Ariana Grande released a music video Monday for "Supernatural," a song featured on her Eternal Sunshine album.

The video shows the Wicked actress walking through a city apparently ravaged by aliens, with wrecked cars and fires burning in various places. Grande sings as she takes in the scene, wearing a cream-colored silky dress.

"This love's possessing me, but I don't mind at all," she sings. "It's taking over me. Don't wanna fight the fall."

She approaches an alien space craft and is beamed up to the ship as the song concludes.

Grande released Eternal Sunshine on March 8. She followed up with Brighter Days, a deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine featuring six new songs, on March 28.