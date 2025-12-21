Ariana Grande cracks up during hilarious Christmas tree skit
UPI News Service, 12/21/2025
Wicked star Ariana Grande guest hosted the last 2025 episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend.
In her opening monologue, she sang a parody of the classic holiday song, "All I Want for Christmas," in which she laments being too busy to figure out what to get her cousin's boyfriend Steve as a gift.
Two of Grande's best sketches ended up being cut for time, but they were released on YouTube and the NBC website.
The entertainer cracked up laughing in a skit in which she and Sarah Sherman played two middle-aged, mustached men trying to sell pathetic-looking Christmas trees to people who waited until the last minute.
She also appeared with outgoing SNL cast member Bowen Yang in a sketch warning of the dangers of women drinking espresso martinis in public and touted a new "safe room" where the intoxicated can misbehave with no real-world ramifications.
