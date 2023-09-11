Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman, which is based on the DC Comics character. Momoa plays Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero who is capable of swimming at supersonic speeds and commanding aquatic life.
The new film follows Aquaman (Momoa) as he protects Atlantis from David Kane (Abdul-Mateen), aka Black Manta, a pirate seeking revenge for the death of his father in the first movie.
The teaser trailer shows Black Manta vow to kill Aquaman and "destroy everything he holds dear."
