DC is giving a glimpse of the new film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is a sequel to the 2018 film Aquaman, which is based on the DC Comics character. Momoa plays Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean superhero who is capable of swimming at supersonic speeds and commanding aquatic life.

The new film follows Aquaman (Momoa) as he protects Atlantis from David Kane (Abdul-Mateen), aka Black Manta, a pirate seeking revenge for the death of his father in the first movie.

The teaser trailer shows Black Manta vow to kill Aquaman and "destroy everything he holds dear."

DC will release a full trailer Thursday.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick and directed by James Wan.

The film opens in theaters Dec. 20 after being delayed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other setbacks.