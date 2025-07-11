Apple TV+ renews Alexander Skarsgard's 'Murderbot' for Season 2
UPI News Service, 07/11/2025
Apple TV+ has renewed its sci-fi dramedy, Murderbot, for a second season.
"We're so grateful for the response that Murderbot has received, and delighted that we're getting to go back to Martha Wells' world to work with Alexander, Apple, CBS Studios and the rest of the team," creators and executive producers Chris and Paul Weitz said in a statement Thursday.
The story kicks off when Murderbot -- a partly organic, security unit cyborg (Skarsgard) -- finds a way to override its "obey" function and think for itself as it is assigned to guard a group of free-spirited scientists led by Gurathin (David Dastmalchian) and Mensah (Noma Dumezweni).
