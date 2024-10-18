Apple TV+ has ordered a third season of its therapy-themed comedy, Shrinking.

Starring Jason Segal, Harrison Ford , Christa Miller, Jessica Williams , Luke Tennie, Michael Urie , Lukita Maxwell and Ted McGinley, the show kicked off its second season on the streaming service this week.

"I'm so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material," co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence said in a statement Thursday.

"I'm even luckier that they are people I'd want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!"