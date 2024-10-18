"I'm so lucky to work on Shrinking with actors, writers and a crew so talented that they all elevate the material," co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence said in a statement Thursday.
"I'm even luckier that they are people I'd want to spend time with anyway. Huge thanks to to Apple TV+ and Warner Bros. for the amazing partnership and support. So grateful we get to keep making this show. Onward!"
