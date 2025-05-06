"Seth, Evan, the entire creative team and cast of The Studio have knocked it out of the park with this brilliant show, and it has been incredible to watch the conversation grow with each new episode," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement Tuesday.
"We can't wait to see where Matt Remick (Rogen) takes Continental Studios in Season 2, and hope for his sake that the Kool-Aid movie crushes at the box office."
