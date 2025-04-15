Apple TV+ gives first look at arson investigation drama 'Smoke'
UPI News Service, 04/15/2025
Apple TV+ is offering a first look at Smoke, a new crime drama starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton.
Smoke, which releases its first two episodes June 27, follows arson investigator Dave Gudsen (Egerton) and police detective Michelle Calderone (Jurnee Smollett) as they hunt for a pair of serial arsonists.
