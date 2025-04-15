Apple TV+ is offering a first look at Smoke, a new crime drama starring and executive produced by Taron Egerton.

Smoke, which releases its first two episodes June 27, follows arson investigator Dave Gudsen (Egerton) and police detective Michelle Calderone ( Jurnee Smollett ) as they hunt for a pair of serial arsonists.

Rafe Spall, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Hannah Emily Anderson, Anna Chlumsky, Adina Porter, Greg Kinnear and John Leguizamo also star.

The series is inspired by truth.media's true crime podcast Firebug, which chronicled the search for a serial arsonist who terrorized Southern California for 10 years.

The show is created by Dennis Lehane, who also writes and executive produces.

The first two episodes of Smoke will release June 27 on Apple TV+. The rest of the eight-episode season will release weekly.