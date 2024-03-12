Apple TV+ announced Tuesday it will produce and stream an untitled comedy series starring Owen Wilson. Jason Keller created the series.

Wilson will play Pryce Cahill, an ex-pro golfer who now works at a sporting goods store until he's fired. To get back in the golf scene, Cahill mentors a 17-year-old golf protege.

The series will be 10 episodes. No further casting was announced.

Little Miss Sunshine and Battle of the Sexes directors Jonathan Dayton and Valerie Faris will direct. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Rodney Ferrell, Guymon Casady, Lee Eisenberg, Natalie Sandy and Chris Moynihan executive produce with Wilson and Keller.

Wilson previously starred in the Disney+ series Loki.