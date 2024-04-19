South Korean girl group Apink is celebrating the 13th anniversary of its debut.

The K-pop stars marked the occasion Friday by releasing a single and music video for the song "Wait Me There."

The "Wait Me There" video shows the members of Apink record together in a studio and write out special messages for their fans, known as Pink Panda.

The group also thanked fans in a post on social media.

Apink made its debut in April 2011 with the EP Seven Springs of Apink. The group has since released nine other EPs and four full-length Korean albums.

Apink released its most recent EP, Self, in April 2023.

The group consists today of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-Mi, Jung Eun-ji, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young.