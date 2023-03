Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain and John Cho have joined the lineup of presenters for Sundays Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also confirmed to hand out prizes are Halle Bailey, Andrew Garfield Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman Florence Pugh and Sigourney Weaver

Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the ABC broadcast, which will honor excellence in cinema for 2022.

Previously announced Oscars presenters include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldai±a and Donnie Yen.

Grammy-winning singer Lenny Kravitz is set to perform during the In Memoriam segment of the Oscars gala.

Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has been sweeping awards shows all season, leads with 11 nominations.