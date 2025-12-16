Dozens of current and former soap opera luminaries took to social media to pay tribute to General Hospital legend Anthony Geary, who died Sunday at the age of 78.

ADVERTISEMENT

Geary played Luke Spencer on the ABC daytime drama from 1979 until 2015. He earned eight Emmy Awards for his performance.

"The entire #GeneralHospital family is heartbroken over the news of Tony Geary's passing," GH executive producer Frank Valentini said in a statement on Facebook.

"Tony was a brilliant actor and set the bar that we continue to strive for. His legacy, and that of Luke Spencer's, will live on through the generations of #GH cast members who have followed in his footsteps. We send our sincerest sympathies to his husband, Claudio, family, and friends. May he rest in peace."

Genie Francis, who played Luke's wife Laura, wrote on X: "He spoiled me for leading men for the rest of my life.

"I am crushed, I will miss him terribly, but I was so lucky to be his partner. Somehow, somewhere, we are connected to each other because I felt him leave last night. Good night sweet prince, good night," she added.

Jonathan Jackson, who played Luke's son Lucky, said in a statement to TV Insider: "My heart is broken at the news of Tony's passing.

"There are no words to express what he meant to me personally. Many people know what a brilliant and unparalleled actor and artist he was. For decades, he poured out his heart and soul and passion into his work. Never settling, always pushing for truth, nuance, paradox, humor and humanity," Jackson added.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"One of my first scenes with Tony we were in Kelly's and he said 'Just so you know, I like to juggle, tap dance and sing all at the same time' and I laughed and said let's go!! I grew up watching the incredible Luke Spencer- Daytime lost the one that changed it all !!! RIP," posted Laura Wright , who plays Carly.

John Stamos, whose first acting job was playing Blackie on the show, wrote: "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and former costar, Tony Geary. Coming on the heels of the tragic deaths of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, whom I admired immensely -- this feels like a heartbreaking moment for so many of us who grew up watching and learning from these giants of our craft."

Morgan Fairchild, who played Sydney Chase and Haven de Havilland on the series, addressed Francis on X: "Oh, Genie! I was thinking of you and how hard this would hit you! Such a lovely guy and actor! Sending you love and condolences. Much Love!!"