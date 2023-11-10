Fox announced Friday that Anthony Anderson will host the game show We Are Family with his mother, Doris Bowman. The show premieres Jan. 3.

Fox announced the show in May with Jamie and daughter Corinne Foxx developing. The musical game show will feature duets between contestants and their famous family members.

The celebrity will be hidden. It's up to the audience of 100 contestants to guess the celebrity. Prize values go up to $150,000.

"I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Family and can't wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season," Anderson said in a statement. "And with my mama by my side, you never know what's going to happen!"

Anderson starred on the sitcom black-ish and returned to Law & Order upon the comedy's conclusion, but only for one more season.

Fox also airs the hidden-celebrity music show The Masked Singer. Anderson competed on the show as Rubber Ducky.

ABC also airs Claim to Fame in which housemates have to guess the celebrity relative of their housemates.