Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $32.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Cocaine Bear with $23.1 million, followed by Jesus Revolution at No. 3 with $15.3 million, Avatar: The Way of Water at No. 4 with $4.7 million and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 5 with $4.1 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Magic Mike's Last Dance at No. 6 with $1.89 million, Knock at the Cabin at No. 7 with $1.87 million, 80 for Brady at No. 8 with $1.83 million, Missing at No. 9 with $1 million and A Man Called Otto at No. 10 with $850,000.

Last weekend's Top 10 movies raked in about $139 million total, while this weekend's lead performers brought in about $87.1 million.