Annemarie Wiley won't return in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14.

The television personality and nurse anesthesiologist said Thursday that she's been kicked off the Bravo reality series after one season.

"I just got word today that I will not be returning to 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' To say that I'm disappointed is an understatement," Wiley wrote on Instagram.

"I never auditioned for this show. The show found me and asked me to be on it out of the blue 6 weeks after the cast had already started filming. I was thrown into filming 2 weeks later, mid season," she said. "I was very excited about the opportunity, and I thought following exactly what I was instructed to do throughout filming last season was the way the 'game was played.'"

Wiley said "listening to what I was instructed to do" ended up being her "rookie mistake." She then expressed her disappointment that fans "never got to see the real me or even a glimpse of my unique life story."

"What I am is a woman, a proud black woman, who is truly blessed with a wonderful strong black man as my husband who lifts me and our four wonderful children up with so much love and positivity on a daily," Wiley wrote. "It was an important mission of mine for the next season to show a solid black family unit and that 'true black love' exists, even in Beverly Hills."

Wiley joined Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 13, which also featured Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton Stracke. She memorably questioned Stracke about her esophagus during the season.

Stracke had teased Wiley's exit at the DirecTV Streaming with the Stars party this month, telling The U.S. Sun, "I don't even talk to Annemarie."

Season 13 concluded March 13 on Bravo.

In her caption, Wiley wished her co-stars "good luck on the next season" and thanked Bravo for the opportunity.