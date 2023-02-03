Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches will return for a second season on AMC.

The network said in a press release Friday that it renewed the supernatural drama series for Season 2.

Mayfair Witches is based on the Lives of the Mayfair Witches book trilogy by late author Anne Rice. The series follows Rowan Fielding (Alexandra Daddario), a neurosurgeon who learns she is the heir to a family of witches.

AMC acquired the rights to 18 of Rice's books in June 2021. The network released a first series based on Rice's novel Interview with the Vampire in October 2022.

Mayfair Witches premiered on AMC in January and airs Sundays. The show had the No. 1 new series premiere in the history of AMC+ and has the most-viewed season of any series ever on AMC+ thus far, based on the first 30 days of viewership.

Production on Season 2 will begin later this year in New Orleans.

"We are thrilled with the reaction to this series, especially in the wake of the incredibly strong reaction to Interview, and can't wait to bring the fans second seasons of both series in this rich, vibrant and expanding universe based on the works of Anne Rice," AMC Networks president of entertainment Dan McDermott said. "In a business in which 'nobody knows anything,' we knew what we were hoping for in terms of building a television franchise around these remarkable characters and stories, and to see these shows arrive and captivate viewers in the way they have is so gratifying and energizing for everyone involved, and there is so much yet to come."

Mayfair Witches is created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding and also stars Jack Huston, Tongayi Chirisa and Harry Hamlin.