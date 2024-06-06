The BBC has announced that Prizzi's Honor Oscar winner Anjelica Huston and Haunting of Hill House actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen will headline its next Agatha Christie book adaptation.

"I have long been a fan of Agatha Christie and the murder-mystery genre and always love the opportunity to film in England," Huston, who was born in Los Angeles and spent most of her childhood in Ireland, said in a statement Wednesday.

"I am thrilled to be working with director Sam Yates and this wonderful cast, and excited to play the clever and dignified Camilla, Lady Tressilian."

The three-part adaptation of Towards Zero is already being filmed in and around Bristol and on the Devon coast.

The miniseries' script was penned by Rachel Bennette and is being directed by Sam Yates.

"England, 1936. After a scandalous celebrity divorce, British tennis star Nevile Strange (Jackson-Cohen) and his ex-wife Audrey (Ella Lily Hyland) make the unthinkable decision to spend a summer together at Gull's Point, their childhood home and the coastal estate of Nevile's aunt, Lady Tressilian (Huston)," a synopsis said.

"With unfinished business between the former childhood sweethearts, plus the presence of Nevile's new wife Kay (Mimi Keene), tensions are running high," the summary added. "Add to this a long-suffering lady's companion, a mysterious gentleman's valet, an exiled cousin with a grudge, a venerable family lawyer, an inquisitive orphan and a French con man, and soon there will be murder."

The ensemble also includes Jackie Clune, Grace Doherty, Jack Farthing, Khalil Gharbia, Adam Hugill, Clarke Peters, Matthew Rhys and Anjana Vasan.

2023's Murder is Easy, also based on a Christie mystery, was one of the BBC's most watched new dramas, averaging about 7 million viewers across the two episodes.