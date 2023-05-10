Animal Control will return for a second season.

Fox announced in a press release Wednesday that it renewed the series for Season 2.

Animal Control is a workplace comedy created by Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Dan Sterling. The series "follows a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not."

Joel McHale stars as Frank Shaw, "an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer" and former cop who was fired after trying to expose corruption in his department.

Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel and Grace Palmer also star.

Animal Control is Fox's first wholly owned live-action comedy and premiered in February. The show had the network's most-streamed scripted debut ever and is the most-watched comedy series this season to date.

"We are thrilled our viewers have responded to Animal Control as much as we did," Fox Entertainment president of scripted programming Michael Thorn said. "The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill -- not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors -- have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week."

Animal Control is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios and executive produced by McHale, Fisher, Greenberg, Sterling and Quill.

McHale's other TV roles include Jeff Winger on Community.