Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Will Ferrell have been booked as presenters for Sunday's 81st Golden Globe Awards ceremony in Hollywood.

The gala honoring excellence in film and television is set to air on CBS, stream on Paramount+, and be available on the CBS app.

Comedian Jo Koy is hosting the event.

Barbie leads the film nominees with nine nominations, followed by Oppenheimer with eight, and Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things with seven.

Succession goes into the competition with nine nominations, while The Bear and Only Murders in the Building each have five nods and The Crown is up for four.