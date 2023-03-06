Apple TV+ released the trailer for the original film Ghosted on Monday. Starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, Ghosted premieres April 21 on the streaming service.

The trailer opens like a romantic-comedy, complete with the Proclaimers' song "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)," popularized by the 1993 film Benny & Joon. Cole (Evans) and Sadie (de Armas) enjoy a spur of the moment date.

When Sadie stops responding to Cole's texts, Cole travels to London to surprise her. There, the trailer reveals that Ghosted is actually an action-comedy.

Cole is captured by nefarious henchmen and Sadie springs into action to save him. Sadie is actually a CIA agent, which is why she was too busy to text Cole back.

De Armas played a kick-ass CIA agent in one sequence in the last James Bond film, No Time to Die. It appears Ghosted allows her to be a full-on action hero in multiple scenes, before she stars in the John Wick spinoff Ballerina.

While Evans played Captain America in the Marvel movies, and a villain in The Gray Man, he appears happy to bumble through Ghosted as the damsel in distress. Adrien Brody also appears as an accented villain.

Mike Moh, who played Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, also shows off some martial arts moves in the trailer. Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick cowrote Ghosted with Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher directs. De Armas is also an executive producer of the film. She is currently nominated for an Oscar for playing Marilyn Monroe in Blonde. Mission: Impossible and Top Gun: Maverick production company Skydance Films produced Ghosted.