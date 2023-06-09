On WWHL, Schumer said she actually dropped out of the film due to "creative differences" with the previous team.
"I can't wait to see the movie; I think it looks awesome," the star said.
"I think we said it was scheduling conflicts -- that's what we said. But yeah, it really was just creative differences," she added. "There's a new team behind it [now] and it looks like it's very feminist and cool, so I will be seeing that movie."
Schumer agreed with WWHL host Andy Cohen that the film "didn't feel feminist and cool" when she was attached to the project.
Barbie opens in theaters July 21. Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the film in May.
