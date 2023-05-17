Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact is coming to Netflix in June.

Netflix shared a poster and premiere date, June 13, for the stand-up comedy special starring actress and comedian Amy Schumer on Wednesday.

Schumer confirmed the news on Instagram and voiced her solidarity with the Writers Guild of America strike.

"My special is out June 13th @netflixisajoke," she wrote. "Solidarity with the writers guild."

Emergency Contact is Schumer's third special with Netflix following The Leather Special (2017) and Growing (2019). She also hosted the Netflix special Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory (2022).

Schumer is known for the films Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty. She also stars on the Hulu comedy-drama series Life & Beth.