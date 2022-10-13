Dick Clark Productions and ABC have announced the nominations for the 2022 American Music Awards.This year's ceremony will take place Nov. 20 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and air at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.Bad Bunny leads the field of nominees with eight nominations, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop Artist and Favorite Music Video for "Me Porto Bonito" featuring Chencho Corleone.Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Drake follow with six nominations each. The trio of artists will face off with Bad Bunny in the Artist of the Year category, along with Adele, Harry, Styles and The Weeknd.Adele, Styles and The Weeknd each have five nominations.First-time nominees include Jack Harlow, Tems, Latto, Blackpink, Anitta and Swedish House Mafia.The American Music Awards is a fan-voted awards show celebrating the year's top achievements in music. Voting is open now.The 2022 American Music Awards nominations include:Artist of the YearAdeleBad BunnyBeyonceDrakeHarry StylesTaylor SwiftThe WeekndNew Artist of the YearDove CameronGayleLattoManeskinSteve LacyFavorite Music Video"Easy on Me," Adele"Me Porto Benito," Bad Bunny featuring Chencho Corleone"As It Was," Harry Styles"Industry Baby," Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow"All Too Well: The Short Film," Taylor SwiftFavorite Male Pop ArtistBad BunnyDrakeEd SheeranHarry StylesThe WeekndFavorite Female Pop ArtistAdeleBeyonceDoja CatLizzoTaylor SwiftFavorite K-pop ArtistBlackpinkBTSSeventeenTomorrow X TogetherTwiceSee the full list of nominations here.