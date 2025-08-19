CBS and Dick Clark Productions reached a new deal Tuesday that will keep the American Music Awards show on CBS and Paramount+ through 2030.

The next edition of the gala is to take play in Las Vegas in May 2026.

No host has been announced yet.

Entertainer Jennifer Lopez hosted this year's AMAs, which marked the award show's first year on CBS and Paramount+. Performers included Janet Jackson, Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Renee Rapp, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.