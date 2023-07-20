A chorus of other platinum blondes dance to a techno rendition of "Rock-a-bye Baby" as images of embryo fertilization and baby carriages flicker across the screen. The teaser concludes with Kardashian's character holding an infant.
Kardashian also used "Rock-a-bye Baby" to announce her casting on Instagram.
Halley Feiffer showruns Season 12 and wrote the role specifically for Kardashian, series creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy previously said. The season is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.
