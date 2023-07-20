FX released the first teaser for the 12th season of American Horror Story. American Horror Story: Delicate is coming soon to FX and Hulu.

American Horror Story: Delicate stars series newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne along with series regular Emma Roberts . The teaser shows the three stars each sporting platinum blonde hair.

A chorus of other platinum blondes dance to a techno rendition of "Rock-a-bye Baby" as images of embryo fertilization and baby carriages flicker across the screen. The teaser concludes with Kardashian's character holding an infant.

Kardashian also used "Rock-a-bye Baby" to announce her casting on Instagram.

Halley Feiffer showruns Season 12 and wrote the role specifically for Kardashian, series creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy previously said. The season is based on the novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.