"American Fiction is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotype," a synopsis of the film reads.
"Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from 'Black' entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish 'Black' book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain."
It is produced by Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson. Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman and Percival Everett are executive producers.
Jefferson, who won a writing Emmy for Watchmen, said he connected with the novel and knew he wanted to adapt it for film.
"There is a real poverty of imagination when it comes to people's perceptions of what Black life looks like," Jefferson told Vanity Fair. "It's this idea that 'I don't understand how this represents Black people if there's not some misery associated with it.' I reject that."
