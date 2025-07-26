AMC has ordered a fourth and final season of its Walking Dead spin-off, Daryl Dixon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Set in Europe, the zombie-apocalypse series stars Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride as Daryl and Carol, fan-favorite characters from the original U.S. show, which ran for 11 seasons.

"Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride," Reedus said in a press release on Friday.

It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward -- Daryl's journey is far from over."

Season 3 is set to premiere in September.

Production is to begin in Spain on Season 4 this month.