The Amber Ruffin Show will return for a third season in September.

Peacock shared a teaser and premiere date for Season 3 of the late-night talk show Wednesday.

Season 3 will consist of five episodes and premiere Sept. 30. Subsequent episodes will stream Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and 11, and Dec. 16.

"We're so excited to bring you more of The Amber Ruffin Show!" Ruffin said in a statement. "This time we have more stars and more margaritas! It's gonna be a party!"

The season's guests will be announced at a later date.

"I can't wait for fans of The Amber Ruffin Show to see what we have in store for them this fall," writer and executive producer Jenny Hagel added. "We've got more silly sketches, more smart commentary, more surprise celebrity guests, and more jokes that will make you laugh until tequila comes out of your nose."

Ruffin and Hagel executive produce with Seth Meyers and Mike Shoemaker.

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Amber Ruffin Show are available to stream on Peacock.

