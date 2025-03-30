White House Correspondents' Association President Eugene Daniels has announced that writer and comedian Amber Ruffin will not be the headliner as planned for next month's awards dinner.

"At this consequential moment for journalism, I want to ensure the focus is not on the politics of division but entirely on awarding our colleagues for their outstanding work and providing scholarship and mentorship to the next generation of journalists," Daniels told WHCA members Saturday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The event is slated to take place on April 26 without a comedian's performance.

Deadline.com said U.S. President Donald Trump is not expected to attend.

Ruffin has not publicly commented on the change in plans.